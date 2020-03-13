Hopping Mad

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
OK. So the title for this is kind of "click-baity."

<whinge>

It is maddening to work on a loved recipe, only to find that the hops one wants are not available.I have struck out on 3 recipes today.

</whinge>

Does anyone in WLG have any of these 3 available for a swap or to sell? If so, I might be able to pull together one of the recipes this weekend:

Citra

Northdown

Challenger

EKG

Cheers folks, and happy brewing whether you can help or not. I look forward to rahahb later today. :)

