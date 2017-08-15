Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Still bad Panhead brews out there

I bought a 6 pack of Port Road Pils last week which was off, I mean butterscotch and chemical  bitterness. Contacted them on Facebook and sure enough batch 1867 is one affected that they tried to recall but somehow made the shelves. Anyway I was told to mail feedback@panhead.co.nz which I did last week and no reply. Really disappointing customer service. I had a similiar issue with Tuatara, I emailed them and their rep collected and dropped me round a replacement a couple of days later. My advice is don't buy Panhead Pils or Supercharger until they are sure all the bad batches are off the shelves. I wont ever be buying their beer out of principle.

Permalink Reply by Cain Harland on August 15, 2017 at 4:46pm

I had a crap Port Road Pils last night too. I don't think it was off but it reminded me about what I hate about Macs hop rocker (which used to be great) these days which I'm sure has something to do with the accountants coming in and trying to save a buck on the way ingredients are used. Sad, Panhead wasn't supposed to go the same way as Macs after the acquisition. Or maybe its a good thing, if the big boys can't offer a decent craft option it might limit how much they can keep the independents out of the pubs, which of course was their whole scummy reason for the purchase.

Permalink Reply by Mark Weusten on August 16, 2017 at 8:17am

I think they switched their customer service off after the acquisition as well. Very sad

Permalink Reply by Mark Weusten on August 17, 2017 at 9:00am

Got contacted by Panhead yesterday. They wanted a photo of the batch number before they would send a replacement, luckily I still have 4 of them because I am sure drain unclogger would taste better.

Permalink Reply by IPeeAye on October 21, 2017 at 8:55am

I too bought a 6 pack of one of the dud batches (1869?) of Supercharger. I contacted PanHead and they sent me 2 x six packs of supercharger by courier.... which tasted just fine.   The next Panhead beer that I drink will probably be a Vandal in the new popup PanHead Bar in the Viaduct, Auckland City. The bar is there for the next 6 months, looking good (still under construction)

Permalink Reply by Jules Brown on October 26, 2017 at 3:32pm

I ended up with a bad Supercharger 6 pack earlier in the year too. They replaced it. But, customer services 101 suggests you go a little further when you fuck up like that. A straight replacement is not quite there. Especially when you hear the bad stuff is still out on the shelves. Poor quality control. Average CS. Yes, it Supercharger is a great beer, but I'm happier buying other great beers from truly independent brewers than helping to enable this big brewery mentality any longer. And even happier working on my own all grain recipes :)

