Still bad Panhead brews out there

I bought a 6 pack of Port Road Pils last week which was off, I mean butterscotch and chemical bitterness. Contacted them on Facebook and sure enough batch 1867 is one affected that they tried to recall but somehow made the shelves. Anyway I was told to mail feedback@panhead.co.nz which I did last week and no reply. Really disappointing customer service. I had a similiar issue with Tuatara, I emailed them and their rep collected and dropped me round a replacement a couple of days later. My advice is don't buy Panhead Pils or Supercharger until they are sure all the bad batches are off the shelves. I wont ever be buying their beer out of principle.