Sarah Johnson
  • Female
  • Greymouth
  • New Zealand
Sarah Johnson's Page

Latest Activity

Sarah Johnson is now a member of RealBeer.co.nz
7 minutes ago
Profile Information

Favorite Beers?
All
Favorite Breweries?
Small independent
Favorite Bars/Pubs?
Hopaholics Taproom, Goldings
About Me:
Hopaholics Brewery is a boutique, locally owned craft beer brewery located in Greymouth on the West Coast.

We produce a range of batch brewed, quality traditional, and innovative beers from the luscious rainforest around us.

Our sustainable ethics are reflected in our practices:

We strive to limit waste.

worms treat our sewage.

we use pure rain water.

We use local ingredients from Canterbury and Motueka.

