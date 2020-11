Hey all,

Looking for some inspiration for an all grain Christmas/holiday brew. Something to go with a Christmas roast dinner yet still be drinkable on a hot day.

Thinking something I can chuck some spices in (maybe a spiced ginger beer or saison?)

Anyone else doing a similar brew?

A bit of inspiration here on in this article from a few years ago:

https://www.newzealandbrewer.co.nz/12-beers-kiwi-christmas/