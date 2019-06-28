Requirements for opening a nano-brewery at home?

Hi,

I'd like to start brewing commercially at home and I’d like to know if somebody went through the process of getting the licences and permits to do so.

I’m based in Auckland (North Shore) and I have a 80 litres electric brewing system.

I did some research and so far it seems that I need to:

- comply and register under Food National Programme 3

- get a customs-controlled area (CCA) licence

Do I need an off-licence if I will only to sell to bars or distributors?

I’d be interested on hearing about your experience going through this process.

Cheers

Nicolas