Can I make a hop essence

Hi, I am a hop fiend and have just made a couple of beer using hops in a muslim sock for dry hopping and the result was unimpressionable. Question is can I make an essence i.e. hops into cool water to extract the aroma and flavour (not bitterness) and add the essence to the keg? If so what temperature I can use cooled boiled water and of course test it in the beer first so I don't ruin the keg? Anyone done this?