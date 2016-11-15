Roosters Brewery is for sale after 22 years

Chris Harrison

also known as me has agreed to the wife's request to sell the brewery after 22 years of loyal service.

Currently we are more involved in The Beach House wines side of the business. With lots of Trophies being gained for our Beach house Wines.

The brewery has achieved the primary goal which was pay for everything. Vineyards, 200 Tonne winery and kids private school education.

So now time is more important than money and its time to sell the brewery and buy a yacht.

Anyone how is keen to buy a wonderful lifestyle with massive potential contact Rollo and Baileys.

Good luck and happy brewing

Chris