Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

Roosters Brewery is for sale after 22 years

Chris Harrison 

also known as me has agreed to the wife's request to sell the brewery after 22 years of loyal service.

Currently we are more involved in The Beach House wines side of the business. With lots of Trophies being gained for our Beach house Wines.

The brewery has achieved the primary goal which was pay for everything. Vineyards, 200 Tonne winery and kids private school education.

So now time is more important than money and its time to sell the brewery and buy a yacht.

Anyone how is keen to buy a wonderful lifestyle with massive potential contact Rollo and Baileys.

Good luck and happy brewing

Chris

 

Views: 326

Comment by Crusader-Rob on November 15, 2016 at 4:33pm

is ther a site we can view the kit/area etc.?

Comment by Peter Smith on November 15, 2016 at 6:31pm

you in the market for bling rob?

http://www.roosters.co.nz/beers.html

Comment by Peter Smith on November 16, 2016 at 7:19am

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/commercial-property/news/article.cfm?c_id...

Comment by Peter Smith on November 16, 2016 at 7:21am

https://www.bayleys.co.nz/Listing/Hawkes-Bay/Hastings/Twyford/2850614

Comment

You need to be a member of RealBeer.co.nz to add comments!

Join RealBeer.co.nz

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
MAY 2019
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2019   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service