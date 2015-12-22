Brewing without the right gear is a pain.

Today i was all organised, had studied up and knew what i was going to do, ran the figures through the programs and everything was looking good.



Due to ripping my bag last brew i was back to my old smaller one, so i mashed in my 30l pot, no biggie really.



But then my calc for the strike temp was off, slipped by me because i have just stopped doing full volume mashing ( long story but it sucks and makes beer astringent). So i run an infusion calc, boil the jug and hit the mash with it.



All sounds good but then the thermometer goes nuts, telling me my mash is at 80° and air temp is 45°, so i now have no idea what temp my mash was or how well it held its temp.



This brew for comparative purposes is now useless.



What a pain, all because of a useless bloody thermometer.



Ah well, at least i will get beer out of it, and hopefully the infusion calc was spot on.



Rant over.



In good news my step drill bit showed up today so I can start building my 3 vessel.