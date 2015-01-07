queensland " brewpub " needsJV partners

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Winery / Brewery at Eumundi in the Noosa hinterland has all Government Licences & Approvals as a virtual brewpub -Tourist Attraction [ beer, wine, cider, grappa & food & music ] but 76 yo owner needs fresh, energetic partners to reinvigorate the venue.
Long frontage to M1 highway, 2 k to the Eumundi craft markets & our wine stall, 20k to Noosa.
6.6Ha of land, OK for cabins, OktoberFests, weddings but needs TLC
Contract Brewer died last year so prefer hands on brewer with equipment
info@eumundiwinery.com
