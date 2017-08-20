Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
NZ limits to annual home brew production?

I am wondering if there is a legal annual limit for home brewed beer production in NZ. USA is often about 200 gallons per year. That's about 30 to 40 brews at 19 to 23 litres. Are we limitless or limited in NZ and where is the law to be found?

Comment by Sam DT on August 28, 2017 at 3:09pm

The limit is 100 L per month I believe.

Comment by Kevin Sharp on September 8, 2017 at 2:46pm

I think the 100 l/month limit is apocryphal. 

The exemption from duty comes from Part7 Section 68B of the Customs and Excise Act.

That makes no mention of a limit.  It states ...

Exemption for alcohol manufactured for personal use
Section 68 does not apply to the manufacture of beer, wine, or
spirits in an individual’s private house or dwelling place, but
only if and as long as the beer, wine, or spirits are manufac-
tured exclusively for the individual’s personal use and not for
sale or other disposition to any other person.

Comment by Kevin Sharp on September 8, 2017 at 5:03pm

I just read the Act a bit further, and I think the confusion about the 100 l/month limit comes from section 73. That basically says that if you brew in a manufacturing area then there is a limit of 100 l/month before excise is levied. A manufacturing area in this context is a customs controlled area licensed for manufacturing. An example of this would be a UBREW type operation where a business rents brewing and fermenting facilities. I believe the wording implies the limit is per individual per manufacturing area, so you could brew 100 l/month at one facility and 100 l/month at another - so long as it's all for personal use

Comment by Andrew Graham on September 12, 2017 at 11:41am

So in "not for sale or other disposition to any other person", what is the definition of "other disposition"?

Does it imply that you are not allowed to share your homebrew at all?

Comment by Andrew Graham on September 12, 2017 at 11:52am

disposition

(Transfer of property), noun alienation, arrangement for disposal, assignment, conveyance, deliverance, delivery, dispensation, disposal, distribution, giving, manner of disposal, release, relinquishment by gift, sale, surrender, transfer, vouchsafement, yielding

Comment

