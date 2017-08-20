NZ limits to annual home brew production?

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
I am wondering if there is a legal annual limit for home brewed beer production in NZ. USA is often about 200 gallons per year. That's about 30 to 40 brews at 19 to 23 litres. Are we limitless or limited in NZ and where is the law to be found?
The limit is 100 L per month I believe.
I think the 100 l/month limit is apocryphal.
The exemption from duty comes from Part7 Section 68B of the Customs and Excise Act.
That makes no mention of a limit. It states ...
I just read the Act a bit further, and I think the confusion about the 100 l/month limit comes from section 73. That basically says that if you brew in a manufacturing area then there is a limit of 100 l/month before excise is levied. A manufacturing area in this context is a customs controlled area licensed for manufacturing. An example of this would be a UBREW type operation where a business rents brewing and fermenting facilities. I believe the wording implies the limit is per individual per manufacturing area, so you could brew 100 l/month at one facility and 100 l/month at another - so long as it's all for personal use
So in "not for sale or other disposition to any other person", what is the definition of "other disposition"?
Does it imply that you are not allowed to share your homebrew at all?
