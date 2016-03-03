Lager fermentation temperature

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
For a true lager you want to be down around 10-12 degrees but for a NZ Pils style (brewed with an ale yeast like US05 or M44 16-18 degrees would work well. A caveat would be that when you're at peak fermentation your fermentor will be running about 4C above ambient so that would take you up to potentially 22 degrees which is getting a bit too warm - if you have a tub of cooler water you can sit it in it might help moderate the temperature - google swamp cooler.
Check the pack it will have optimal temp for the yeast. And if your buying as Sam says you will get better results with a clean ale yeast at the right temp than a lager yeast thats too hot.
