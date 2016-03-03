Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

Lager fermentation temperature

My cupboard is at a constant temperature of 16-18c for my lager is this good or bad?

Views: 201

Comment by Sam DT on March 3, 2016 at 9:37pm

For a true lager you want to be down around 10-12 degrees but for a NZ Pils style (brewed with an ale yeast like US05 or M44 16-18 degrees would work well. A caveat would be that when you're at peak fermentation your fermentor will be running about 4C above ambient so that would take you up to potentially 22 degrees which is getting a bit too warm - if you have a tub of cooler water you can sit it in it might help moderate the temperature - google swamp cooler.

Comment by Kyle Ostermeyer on March 3, 2016 at 9:42pm
So I'm all good?
Comment by Cain Harland on March 3, 2016 at 10:26pm

Check the pack it will have optimal temp for the yeast. And if your buying as Sam says you will get better results with a clean ale yeast at the right temp than a lager yeast thats too hot.

Comment

You need to be a member of RealBeer.co.nz to add comments!

Join RealBeer.co.nz

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
MAY 2019
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2019   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service