Keg and Fermenter Cleaner

Inspired by Tony Yates here are the parts I used:

  • Large bucket from Mitre10 Mega ($8) - to house the pump and water
  • 2 x lids ($2 ea) - One with cutouts for Kegs and one with cut outs for Fermenters
  • 1 x Ozito 350w Pump from Bunnings ($80)
  • Brass reducer / bushing 1" to 1/2" ($4) - screws on to the pump outlet
  • 1/2" compression fitting - screws on to brass reducer and compress on to 1/2" Copper tube
  • 1/2" diameter copper tube (Chesters Plumbing, 1/2m length $5)
  • 1/2" compression fitting - top of copper tube to spinning cleaning ball
  • Spinning Cleaning Ball

The beer line cleaning build is here.

Here's a couple of pics for you. Works a treat.

