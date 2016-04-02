Keg and Fermenter Cleaner

Inspired by Tony Yates here are the parts I used:

Large bucket from Mitre10 Mega ($8) - to house the pump and water

2 x lids ($2 ea) - One with cutouts for Kegs and one with cut outs for Fermenters

1 x Ozito 350w Pump from Bunnings ($80)

Brass reducer / bushing 1" to 1/2" ($4) - screws on to the pump outlet

1/2" compression fitting - screws on to brass reducer and compress on to 1/2" Copper tube

1/2" diameter copper tube (Chesters Plumbing, 1/2m length $5)

1/2" compression fitting - top of copper tube to spinning cleaning ball

Spinning Cleaning Ball

The beer line cleaning build is here.

Here's a couple of pics for you. Works a treat.