First All Grain Brew successfull

I'm fairly new to the hobby with about 7 extract kit brews and through the second lot of them I spent my spare time collecting parts for and building an eHERMS system out of 50l pots.

I finally finished and did preliminary tests on the eHERMS before xmas and this brew was just after xmas.

Today I cracked open one of the PET bottles of my first batch of all grain beer since it was firm although it had only been in the bottles about 2 days after putting it in the fridge for a few hours. I couldn't wait to try it.

A Gladfields ale malt / Motueka SMaSH with my own hop schedule.

Its come out pretty nice :-). beersmith was right on the numbers apart from it told me to strike with a higher than necessary temperature which resulted in a hurried cool down. I solved that for the next batch.

Not a lot of head but it does leave some lacing, probably not fully carbonated yet. definitely tasted good.