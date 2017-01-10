First All Grain Brew successfull

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
I'm fairly new to the hobby with about 7 extract kit brews and through the second lot of them I spent my spare time collecting parts for and building an eHERMS system out of 50l pots.
I finally finished and did preliminary tests on the eHERMS before xmas and this brew was just after xmas.
Today I cracked open one of the PET bottles of my first batch of all grain beer since it was firm although it had only been in the bottles about 2 days after putting it in the fridge for a few hours. I couldn't wait to try it.
A Gladfields ale malt / Motueka SMaSH with my own hop schedule.
Its come out pretty nice :-). beersmith was right on the numbers apart from it told me to strike with a higher than necessary temperature which resulted in a hurried cool down. I solved that for the next batch.
Not a lot of head but it does leave some lacing, probably not fully carbonated yet. definitely tasted good.
Finally got this in a proper glass,
Definitely happy with the taste :-)
A little hazy but I did forget the whirlfloc is the excitement of my first all grain brew day.
Really nice at the end of a 32C day in Napier
nice post a photo of your system
Here is a few photos of my eHERMS system. I now need to make a brew stand on wheels but it worked on sitting on some blocks of wood on the decking.
I really need to draw up the final labels for the sight glasses on my computer.
The taped on paper wont last.
The latest bottle fridged an hour ago so a little warm but its crystal clear :-)