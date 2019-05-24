Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

Electric Control Panel

Hello fellow brewers,

Thought it a good idea to put it out to the wider brewing community, is there a production made off the shelf electric control panel [nz or aus made] available on the NZ market? I've done some searching and it doesn't look good, ie there is nothing out there. 

following this line of questioning, if one was available though what would be a fair price to pay for it?

My system is as follows:
3 vessel [HLT, Mash Tun [infusion mash - converted 10gallon cooler], Boil Kettle.

A control panel to compliment this setup would be ideal.

2 x elements, no HERMS/RIMS
PIDs and a timer would be good, and
2 x switches for pumps.

Any guidance and cost one might pay or where to find a panel [in nz] would be much appreciated.

thanks everyone in advance.
m

Views: 41

Comment

You need to be a member of RealBeer.co.nz to add comments!

Join RealBeer.co.nz

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
MAY 2019
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2019   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service