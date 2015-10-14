custom glassware

Could anyone recommend where I would be able to get some handles or pint glasses with custom printing on them from?

Thinking of doing some up for mates who come to my 30th as a wee momento, and also because I don't have enough glassware for everyone.

So far I have found drinkware.co.nz to look the best but their minimum run seems to be 48 and I dont think I have that many friends.

Oh and it would have to be delivered by the end of the month because I just had the idea now.