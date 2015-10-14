Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

custom glassware

Could anyone recommend where I would be able to get some handles or pint glasses with custom printing on them from?

Thinking of doing some up for mates who come to my 30th as a wee momento, and also because I don't have enough glassware for everyone.

So far I have found drinkware.co.nz to look the best but their minimum run seems to be 48 and I dont think I have that many friends.

Oh and it would have to be delivered by the end of the month because I just had the idea now.

Views: 135

Comment

You need to be a member of RealBeer.co.nz to add comments!

Join RealBeer.co.nz

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
MAY 2019
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2019   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service