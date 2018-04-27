Brewers Circle

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Hi

I'm looking to form a small dedicated group of Auckland Based All Grain Brewers whose primary purpose:

  • is to share and develop develop our knowledge of brewing through shared practice.

I was part of such a group back in the UK many moons ago and not only was it fun but we ended up scooping most of the prizes in the county shows - so the knowledge sharing must have worked but more importantly - we had great beer to drink.

Thats was back in the 70's and early 80' and I have had a 25 year Hiatus from brewing due to poor quality of Malt available when I arrived in NZ in the early 80's.  I flatly refused to brew using extract - once you go all grain - you don't go back - do you.


Any way - If I've piqued your interest this is how it worked.

Format is basically:

Meet about every 6 weeks.

Agree a specific Brewing objective , and brew to that, then bring the beer for tasting and discussion at the next session.

E.G.

  • We select a range of Hops we want to know more about their effect on a brew.
  • We brew to common Grain Bill and vary the Hops 
  • Or we all use the Same Hops and vary the Adjuncts in a Grain Bill - 
  • Or all brew the same exact recipe except for the Yeast and and understand the contribution of the Yeast.
  • etc

I'm sure you get the drift.

We also shared things we learnt since we last met - any Equipment, Tech news, relevant industry facts (one of our members worked for Guinness Park Royal Brewery) etc

Don't let any of that put you off, any level of experience is welcome and I enjoy sharing and earning this craft.  I even taught my Mum to brew, and when I emigrated, she took over the prize winning at the local competition in the UK by brewing to our tried and tested recipes.

A lot has changed in the Home Brew World while I was on my Hiatus.  The equipment available now, the range of ingredients and the core information about those ingredients for starters. Back in the 70's no one published each crops IBU for example - we just had a range that a hop style was usually in, and then the first brews tasted each season would tell us what adjustment we needed.

Im looking for around 6 -8 members - expect we would Rotate Hosting - so not looking to travel too much.

Im based in St Johns.

We might even add in a few shared brew days.

Looking forward to hearing from you.

Comment by Crusader-Rob on May 2, 2018 at 2:10pm

check out Brewday (auckland) on facebook, bigcommunity of dorkland members....lol

Comment by Jonathan Ritchie on July 7, 2018 at 8:30am

I'd be keen, live out in Clevedon, sort of Auckland. Judging from responses might just be me and you, lol. Whats the first brew?

Comment by Chris Carter on July 7, 2018 at 12:46pm

Hi

You are indeed the first one to express an interest.

I've been speaking with Bryan Livingston of Brewers Coop (my LHBS) and he is going to put a poster up in his shop as he often gets people seeking to join a club of some sort.

I'll keep your informed of the interest, and once I have a group of 3 or more we could start up.

