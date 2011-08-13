Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Rotating Sparge Arm With Height Adjustment And 90deg Inlet

Comment by Chris Scott on August 14, 2011 at 9:46am

Awesome man, definitely keen on one of these. You're manafacturing for sale?

 

Comment by Chris Banks on August 14, 2011 at 9:35pm
yeah bro!
Comment by studio1 on August 15, 2011 at 11:48am
i will take one of these if you have any going!
Comment by jt on August 15, 2011 at 12:07pm
Is there a batch sparge version ?

(Sorry, had to ask)
Comment by Chris Banks on August 15, 2011 at 1:33pm

Very sorry sir Im out of stock of the batch sparge versions but Im sure if you go down to the warehouse they have them on the shelf next to the offset drill bits and the long weights!! lol

