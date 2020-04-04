What To Do Whilst in Lockdown

I have plenty of grain, but my mill hopper and base were damaged beyond repair in my last move. So, I was going to order the proper stuff or have Chris @ Banks brewing build a nice hopper / base for me. However, the lock down screwed all of my plans.

Although I am American, I have now lived in NZ long enough to understand the #8 wire mentality. :) Bunnings is closed, so I had to use what I could find in my garage to make a hopper & base. Gaze upon these pics of bodgery for a good laugh. (I will likely use some cardboard or laminate to build a slant in the bucket next.)

What are you folks doing during the lockdown?