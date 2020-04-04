What To Do Whilst in Lockdown

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month
I have plenty of grain, but my mill hopper and base were damaged beyond repair in my last move. So, I was going to order the proper stuff or have Chris @ Banks brewing build a nice hopper / base for me. However, the lock down screwed all of my plans.
Although I am American, I have now lived in NZ long enough to understand the #8 wire mentality. :) Bunnings is closed, so I had to use what I could find in my garage to make a hopper & base. Gaze upon these pics of bodgery for a good laugh. (I will likely use some cardboard or laminate to build a slant in the bucket next.)
What are you folks doing during the lockdown?
Views: 10
As long as it works thats all that matters right!
I purchased a packet of that dry lallemand Kveik Voss yeast last week
Put down a simple 1.042 pale ale, pitched @ 35c .. just sprinkled it on top it started bubbling about 1 hr later, it was down to 1.009 the next day about 24 hrs later! but I left it another day at that temp then cooled it to about 4c for another couple then kegged it, put 12 psi on it, 2 days after that tasted it, it tastes clean and citrisy no off flavours no young beer taste still needs more carbing and clearing but...amazing yeast!
© 2020 Created by nzbrewer. Powered by