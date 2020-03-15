Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Water Profile for WLG and Porirua

Does anyone know where I can up to date info on the water profile for Tawa and Porirua?

I would like to mimic the profile of a few UK places for some recipes I have been playing with.

Cheers!

Permalink Reply by jt on Wednesday

Unless you found anything else, try this or have a nosey around there https://www.wellingtonwater.co.nz/your-water/drinking-water/how-is-...

Cheers!

Permalink Reply by Michael yesterday

That is helpful! Now I just need to figure out which treatment place feeds tawa.

Permalink Reply by jt 14 minutes ago

I'm sure someone will know - or it will be there on the site - it used to be - and I think it's likely to be Te Marua

