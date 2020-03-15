Water Profile for WLG and Porirua

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month
Does anyone know where I can up to date info on the water profile for Tawa and Porirua?
I would like to mimic the profile of a few UK places for some recipes I have been playing with.
Cheers!
Views: 17
Unless you found anything else, try this or have a nosey around there https://www.wellingtonwater.co.nz/your-water/drinking-water/how-is-...
Cheers!
That is helpful! Now I just need to figure out which treatment place feeds tawa.
© 2020 Created by nzbrewer. Powered by