Thinking about a brite tank

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month
I'm having really good results with bottle conditioning my beers but I'm thinking of buying a brite tank and using that instead. It's the thick end of three grand by the time I buy the tank, a glycol chiller and the gas setup to make it work. Wondering if it's worth doing ... I have no experience with kegging or brite tanks but it seems like a move that might improve my results (and not have to was bottles!). Anyone have any advice?
Tony
Views: 18
*wash* bottles
Surely you mean Bright?
Why do you want a bright tank if you are intending to keg?
Just filter the beer from the fermenter direct to the keg, under CO2 pressure, then carbonate it to the desired level (taking into account the beer temperature) then refrigerate to the desired serving temperature.
© 2019 Created by nzbrewer. Powered by