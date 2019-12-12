Thinking about a brite tank

I'm having really good results with bottle conditioning my beers but I'm thinking of buying a brite tank and using that instead. It's the thick end of three grand by the time I buy the tank, a glycol chiller and the gas setup to make it work. Wondering if it's worth doing ... I have no experience with kegging or brite tanks but it seems like a move that might improve my results (and not have to was bottles!). Anyone have any advice?

Tony