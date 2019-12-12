Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Thinking about a brite tank

I'm having really good results with bottle conditioning my beers but I'm thinking of buying a brite tank and using that instead. It's the thick end of three grand by the time I buy the tank, a glycol chiller and the gas setup to make it work. Wondering if it's worth doing ... I have no experience with kegging or brite tanks but it seems like a move that might improve my results (and not have to was bottles!). Anyone have any advice?

Tony

Permalink Reply by Tony Grimwood on December 12, 2019 at 3:02pm

*wash* bottles

Permalink Reply by Smiffy on December 13, 2019 at 1:04am

Surely you mean Bright?

Why do you want a bright tank if you are intending to keg?

Just filter the beer from the fermenter direct to the keg, under CO2 pressure, then carbonate it to the desired level (taking into account the beer temperature) then refrigerate to the desired serving temperature.

