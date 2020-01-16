Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Special B Malt in Wellington?

Hi folks!

I want to resurrect a recipe I made a few years ago, and need to find Special B to do this. (It has a very unique flavour in my opinion, and the substitutes just do not do the same for me.)

Is there any chance any of you have this on hand, or know of one of the homebrew shops that do have it? So far, the one's that I know of in WLG do not show any in stock on their websites.

About 300g would be ideal, but may be able to get by on 150.

Thank you!

Permalink Reply by jt on Thursday

Hey Michael, good to see you !

Sorry, nothing fancy like special B in the stock at home - good luck with that

Permalink Reply by Michael 6 hours ago

Great to see you as well JT! The forum does not seem as busy as it used to be years ago.

I am changing the recipe now, and will order some special B for a later brew. I anyone else in WLG wants some, then let me know and we can pool the shipping.

Permalink Reply by Rhyno 59 minutes ago

"The forum does not seem as busy as it used to be years ago."

I know! I have just gotten back into brewing now that I have space to brew, and my favourite forum is exceptionally quiet these days.

This place was "Epic" years ago :)

