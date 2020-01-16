Special B Malt in Wellington?

Hi folks!

I want to resurrect a recipe I made a few years ago, and need to find Special B to do this. (It has a very unique flavour in my opinion, and the substitutes just do not do the same for me.)

Is there any chance any of you have this on hand, or know of one of the homebrew shops that do have it? So far, the one's that I know of in WLG do not show any in stock on their websites.

About 300g would be ideal, but may be able to get by on 150.

Thank you!