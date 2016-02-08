Sawmill IPA recipe

Hi

Has anyone here tried to brew a clone of Sawmill's IPA? It's my favorite beer at the moment so I'm keen to brew something similar. It's also possibly the most perfectly balanced beer I've ever tasted so I could probably learn a lot from finding out how it is brewed.

Description from their website:

Pale golden colour with a foamy white head. Light biscuity malt notes carry the hops. A mix of American Citra and NZ Cascade hops give the beer a bright and vibrant citrus burst. Crisp and drinkable. Lower in alcohol than most IPAs.

Gives hop info but nothing on the malts used. I'm guessing around 5-7% of light crystal and possibly some Munich too?

Can anyone help me out with any info on this?

Cheers

Ben