Sawmill IPA recipe

Hi

Has anyone here tried to brew a clone of Sawmill's IPA? It's my favorite beer at the moment so I'm keen to brew something similar. It's also possibly the most perfectly balanced beer I've ever tasted so I could probably learn a lot from finding out how it is brewed.

Description from their website:

Pale golden colour with a foamy white head. Light biscuity malt notes carry the hops. A mix of American Citra and NZ Cascade hops give the beer a bright and vibrant citrus burst. Crisp and drinkable. Lower in alcohol than most IPAs.

Gives hop info but nothing on the malts used. I'm guessing around 5-7% of light crystal and possibly some Munich too?

Can anyone help me out with any info on this?

Cheers

Ben

Permalink Reply by Nick Good on February 11, 2016 at 2:47pm

I would be interested as well.

Got given some recently and is truly delicious.

Permalink Reply by joseph 10 hours ago

May have a stab at this ben, you been brewing since 2016??

