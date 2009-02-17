Recipe Advice Thread

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
So was there much difference between these two yeasts michael?
1.043's pretty tame for you isn't it Michael ?
I haven't used llamand before either, let us know what you think.
Mind you, I haven't used '05 much lately either, using MJ's new World Strong Ale or the Cali Lager yeast
And planning on giving the Cali Lager a run for ales after listening to a couple f podcasts
Hope the brew is good
Cheers!
Haha JT!
These days I try to make most of my beers 4 to 5%abv. The S05 batch is bubbling away happily. However, the Bry-97 seems to be a real slow poke. We will see how it turns out in the end. It will be interesting to compare the flavours.
I brewed a big beer yesterday, and had the joy of a constantly stuck sparge to deal with. What should have been a 5 hour brew turned into 9.5 to 10 hours including cleanup. It was a Wee Heavy based on McZainasheff’s Wee. https://byo.com/article/strong-scotch-ale-style-profile/
I meant to get a 1.099, but only got to 1.082 as well. A very rough day.
More in line with the kind of beer i brew according to the people who know me on this forum... Any advise on this? I am planning to brew this on Friday.
10.00 g Gypsum (Calcium Sulfate) (Mash 60.0 mins)
0.36 kg Oat Hulls (0.0 SRM)
6.10 kg Gladfield American Ale Malt (2.5 SRM) Grain 3 78.8 %
0.64 kg Gladfield Gladiator Malt (5.1 SRM) Grain 4 8.3 %
0.64 kg Gladfield Medium Crystal Malt (56.3 SRM) Grain 5 8.3 %
28.00 g Simcoe Boil 90.0 min
14.00 g Columbus Boil 30.0 min
14.00 g Simcoe Boil 30.0 min
21.00 g Columbus Boil 15.0 min
14.00 g Simcoe - Boil 15.0 min
28.00 g Cascade, NZ Boil 10.0 min
14.00 g Columbus Boil 0.0 min
14.00 g Simcoe Boil 0.0 min
14.00 g Amarillo - Dry Hop 5.0 Days
14.00 g Centennial - Dry Hop 5.0 Days
14.00 g Columbus - Dry Hop 5.0
14.00 g Simcoe - Dry Hop 5.0 Days
14.00 g Amarillo - Dry Hop 3.0 Days
14.00 g Centennial - Dry Hop 3.0 Days
14.00 g Columbus [ - Dry Hop
2.0 pkg Safale American (DCL/Fermentis #US-05) [50.28 ml] Yeast 14 -
Est Original Gravity: 1.078 SG
Est Final Gravity: 1.017 SG
Estimated Alcohol by Vol: 8.1 %
Bitterness: 116.7 IBUs
Est Color: 10.9 SRM
Last minute change...I swapped the Gladfield American Malt for Marris Otter. It was actually an accident, I was just grabbing my base grain, and by default that tends to be MO. Oh well. Maybe it will be pleasant surprise :)
I reckon you will like it, MO is a fantastic grain for big ales imho
beer reminds me of the original Maximus recipe
http://www.forum.realbeer.co.nz/group/clone-brews/forum/topics/hall...
yours is way bigger....
It is similar...I bet that I would like that too!
I am trying to remember that beer....one of the North Welly brewers made a clone a few years back...
I agree on the Marris Otter. I love the grain, and often use it in a SMASH recipe. The only other base grain I like more is Golden Promise.
