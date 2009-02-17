Recipe Advice Thread

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Sorry chap, not a smoked fan, can't really help you with that
I have put vanilla pods into Stouts with good success. However, I have not done with with a rauchbeer or anything smokey. Although I am not a huge fan of smoke flavored beers, I admit it could be interesting.
Yeah I think its worth a crack, will be interesting either way.
Will prob just scale down to a 20L batch
One of the nicest beers I have had was a Stone Smoked Porter, it was back mid 2000 when I first discovered craft beer and couldnt believe a beer could taste like that.
Been a fan of the Smoked Porters ever since
How did this turn out?
Hi All
Having harvested my hops for the second year, I would like to brew my beer.
My hops are from root stock dug up at Kawatiri Junction on the road to Nelson.
I have forgotten my recipe!
I had great success with it, as I know what to change to get the beer I want.
That recipe is: NZ Home Brew Association Lager No.9 (1980's)
One day I made a mistake with this 50L brew. I added two table spoons of salt instead of the two tea spoons required.
The brew normally would bubble very fast and was worked out in three to four days.
With the extra salt it bubbled slow and steady for 13 days and was ready to bottle on the 14th.
The yeast amount in the bottom was about half what it normally was and the beer was clear at bottling as the slower bubbling had not stirred the sediment through the brew.
I could pour my beer one 7oz glass at a time from the bottle, no decanting needed.
This is why I am looking for this recipe.
Owen
What I remember of the recipe is this:
50L
7lb malt
4lb sugar
500g dextrose
5th of the old square boxes of hops
two table spoons of linseed.
500g honey or golden syrup
500g pearl barley, soaked over night.
? malt barley
ascorbic acid
2 tea spoons salt (I use 2 table spoons)
Does the honey flavor actually come through? When I use honey, it seems to have a slightly harsh flavor to it, or no flavor since it is so fermentable.
Perhaps I could add the honey later in the fermentation to get the flavor.
It would depend on what honey you use.
The like of clover honey is very sugary, while something like kamahi has a lot of flavour.
Not all honey is equal.
It is some time since I brewed this and I was like you then with no knowledge of the different honeys.
If I find this recipe I can let you know, all be it two weeks to brew and four in the bottle.
Owen
Brilliant! I look forward to hearing about the results!
You could always see if you could get some California Lager yeast.
Unfortunately your local store is out of stock https://www.homebrewstore.co.nz/Mangrove-Jacks-yeast-c41734048 but others might have it ?
Last night I ordered some from Corey at the Brewhouse in Newtown. With how busy the shops are with online orders, and the speed of couriers at the moment, I reckon it will be next week before I can brew this one. (I also ordered a good amount of Marris Otter.)
Boy am I happy that we can now order online though! Props to Brewstore in Kenepuru and The Brewshop in Newtown!
I will post my new recipe for this weekend here today.
Brewing right now...
5.50 kg Pale Malt, Maris Otter (3.0 SRM) Grain 1 96.0 %
0.23 kg Carahell (Weyermann) (13.0 SRM) Grain 2 4.0 %
20.00 g Chinook, New Zealand [12.10 %] - First Wort 90.0 min Hop 3 24.1 IBUs
20.00 g Columbus (Tomahawk) [14.00 %] - Boil 15.0 min Hop 4 12.6 IBUs
42.00 g Centennial [10.00 %] - Boil 0.0 min Hop 5 0.0 IBUs
30.00 g Cascade [5.50 %] - Dry Hop 0.0 Days Hop 6 0.0 IBUs
Mash @ 67
Yeast: llamand Bry-97 - American West Coast
Est Original Gravity: 1.043 SG
Est Final Gravity: 1.013 SG
Estimated Alcohol by Vol: 4.0 %
Bitterness: 36.7 IBUs
Est Color: 4.7 SRM
