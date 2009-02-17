Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Recipe Advice Thread

Thought it might be handy to have a thread for some of the more advanced brewers to give some advice on recipes.

Let's see how it goes eh...

Permalink Reply by jt on May 9, 2020 at 12:53pm

1.043's pretty tame for you isn't it Michael ?

I haven't used llamand before either, let us know what you think.

Mind you, I haven't used '05 much lately either, using MJ's new World Strong Ale or the Cali Lager yeast

And planning on giving the Cali Lager a run for ales after listening to a couple f podcasts

Hope the brew is good

Cheers!

Permalink Reply by Michael on May 11, 2020 at 3:13pm

Haha JT!

These days I try to make most of my beers 4 to 5%abv. The S05 batch is bubbling away happily. However, the Bry-97 seems to be a real slow poke. We will see how it turns out in the end. It will be interesting to compare the flavours.

I brewed a big beer yesterday, and had the joy of a constantly stuck sparge to deal with. What should have been a 5 hour brew turned into 9.5 to 10 hours including cleanup. It was a Wee Heavy based on McZainasheff’s Wee. https://byo.com/article/strong-scotch-ale-style-profile/

I meant to get a 1.099, but only got to 1.082 as well. A very rough day.

Permalink Reply by Michael on Wednesday

More in line with the kind of beer i brew according to the people who know me on this forum... Any advise on this? I am planning to brew this on Friday.


10.00 g Gypsum (Calcium Sulfate) (Mash 60.0 mins) 
0.36 kg Oat Hulls (0.0 SRM) 


6.10 kg Gladfield American Ale Malt (2.5 SRM) Grain 3 78.8 %
0.64 kg Gladfield Gladiator Malt (5.1 SRM) Grain 4 8.3 %
0.64 kg Gladfield Medium Crystal Malt (56.3 SRM) Grain 5 8.3 %


28.00 g Simcoe     Boil 90.0 min
14.00 g Columbus Boil 30.0 min 
14.00 g Simcoe     Boil 30.0 min
21.00 g Columbus Boil 15.0 min
14.00 g Simcoe  - Boil 15.0 min 
28.00 g Cascade, NZ Boil 10.0 min
14.00 g Columbus Boil 0.0 min
14.00 g Simcoe    Boil 0.0 min

14.00 g Amarillo      - Dry Hop 5.0 Days
14.00 g Centennial  - Dry Hop 5.0 Days
14.00 g Columbus   - Dry Hop 5.0
14.00 g Simcoe      - Dry Hop 5.0 Days
14.00 g Amarillo      - Dry Hop 3.0 Days
14.00 g Centennial   - Dry Hop 3.0 Days
14.00 g Columbus  [ - Dry Hop


2.0 pkg Safale American (DCL/Fermentis #US-05) [50.28 ml] Yeast 14 -

Est Original Gravity: 1.078 SG
Est Final Gravity: 1.017 SG
Estimated Alcohol by Vol: 8.1 %
Bitterness: 116.7 IBUs
Est Color: 10.9 SRM

Permalink Reply by Michael on Thursday

Last minute change...I swapped the Gladfield American Malt for Marris Otter. It was actually an accident, I was just grabbing my base grain, and by default that tends to be MO. Oh well. Maybe it will be  pleasant surprise :)

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith 1 hour ago

I reckon you will like it, MO is a fantastic grain for big ales imho

beer reminds me of the original Maximus recipe

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith 1 hour ago
Permalink Reply by Michael 41 minutes ago

It is similar...I bet that I would like that too!

Permalink Reply by Michael 1 hour ago

I am trying to remember that beer....one of the North Welly brewers made a clone a few years back...

I agree on the Marris Otter. I love the grain, and often use it in a SMASH recipe. The only other base grain I like more is Golden Promise.

