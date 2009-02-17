Recipe Advice Thread

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month
Views: 68970
Correction...
Yeast: 1/2 batch llamand Bry-97 - American West Coast Other Half of the Batch US05
So I split the wort into two separate batches so I could do a side by side comparison of the Bry97 since I never used it before.
1.043's pretty tame for you isn't it Michael ?
I haven't used llamand before either, let us know what you think.
Mind you, I haven't used '05 much lately either, using MJ's new World Strong Ale or the Cali Lager yeast
And planning on giving the Cali Lager a run for ales after listening to a couple f podcasts
Hope the brew is good
Cheers!
Haha JT!
These days I try to make most of my beers 4 to 5%abv. The S05 batch is bubbling away happily. However, the Bry-97 seems to be a real slow poke. We will see how it turns out in the end. It will be interesting to compare the flavours.
I brewed a big beer yesterday, and had the joy of a constantly stuck sparge to deal with. What should have been a 5 hour brew turned into 9.5 to 10 hours including cleanup. It was a Wee Heavy based on McZainasheff’s Wee. https://byo.com/article/strong-scotch-ale-style-profile/
I meant to get a 1.099, but only got to 1.082 as well. A very rough day.
© 2020 Created by nzbrewer. Powered by