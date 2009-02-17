Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

Recipe Advice Thread

Thought it might be handy to have a thread for some of the more advanced brewers to give some advice on recipes.

Let's see how it goes eh...

Views: 68506

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on November 2, 2017 at 2:40pm

If you are trying to clone say sawmill xpa or any x PALE ale   what base malt do you goto?

I am thinking about trying Marris Otter extra pale but after others advice.

Permalink Reply by jt on November 3, 2017 at 3:02pm

Brewtopia's Panhead XPA recpe kit, recipe in Beersmith is American Ale, Pilsner and Wheat

I've brewed Baylands XPA  - Pils, wheat, torrified wheat and munich - a couple of times

haven't tried Sawmill so i can't say how they'd compare - might stop by the beer shelf at Pak n Save on the way home

Permalink Reply by Rhyno on Sunday

Wanting to redo my Smoked Porter recipe I have previously brewed.

I am wanting to up the smoke taste in it, I didnt really taste a lot of it last time, may increase it to 300 or 400g.

What are peoples thoughts of also chucking in a couple of vanilla pods into the ferment after soaking in vodka? Too much or do you think it may work?

Any other advice is greatly appreciated :)

Permalink Reply by jt on Sunday

Sorry chap, not a smoked fan, can't really help you with that

Permalink Reply by Michael 53 minutes ago

I have put vanilla pods into Stouts with good success. However, I have not done with with a rauchbeer or anything smokey. Although I am not a huge fan of smoke flavored beers, I admit it could be interesting.

RSS

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
2020
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2020   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service