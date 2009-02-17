Recipe Advice Thread

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Views: 68485
Hey Nate, I am more keen to go with a slightly modified version of what Stu has posted below this which is the actual recipe. I can chuck you through the BS file again if you like?
I dont have pale choc or black malt, and will need some more munich II and Nelson Sauvin hops... so I need to organise some ingredients too.
You could try something like this...
Anticipated OG: 1.038
Anticipated SRM: 33.3
Anticipated IBU: 30.0
Wort Boil Time: 60
Grain/Extract/Sugar
% Name
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
46.5 Golden Promise
34.9 Munich II
11.6 Crystal 90
4.6 Pale Chocolate Malt
2.4 Black Patent Malt
Hops
Amount Name Boil Time
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
x.x g/l Nelson Sauvin 60 min. (enough to hit desired IBU)
1.8 g/l Nelson Sauvin 0 min.
1.8 g/l NZ Styrian Goldings 0 min.
1.8 g/l NZ Cascade 0 min.
0.8 g/l NZ Styrian Goldings Dry hop (for 3 days from end of krausen)
Yeast
-----
Wyeast 1968, pitch at 18c and let rise to 20c
Mash Schedule
-------------
Mash Type: Single Step @ 69c
Although in my homebrewery I could add more hops without bumping up the OG, which I can't do commercially because we get IBU's at 0min additions. Home brewery begins chilling immediately while commercially the wort sits just under 100c for 10-15min. If I was to do that beer again I'd probably add 50% more crystal... maybe more... and cut back on the pale malt. I'd like just a little more hop and body. Maybe up the colour a bit too... it can look almost amber in narrow glasses.
The european ale yeast would work splendidly too... probably better than 1968 if you want it really hoppy.
I've brewed a couple of these recently, swapping out the Black for Roasted Wheat and adding Cascade and Sauvin to the dry hop.
Now it's more like a hoppy Black XPA
cheers!
Any good jt?
yeah, I'm enjoying it.
I like the roasted wheat, not as dry and toasty as the black malt and it adds a bit of fluff, if you know what I mean.
And I prefer the Cascade and Sauvin to the Styrians by themselves
Cheers !
We all love a bit of fluff :)
Will put it on the list to brew
I'm hoping to put down 30L of American Barleywine this weekend:
Aiming for about 1.100 at 60% Efficiency.
Any input/suggestions appreciated, will be dryhopped with amarillo and possibly cascade and Nelson sauvin
|Grain/Extract/Sugar
|%
|Amount
|Name
|Origin
|Potential
|EBC
|90.9
|15.00 kg.
|Pilsner
|New Zealand
|1.03700
|3
|3.0
|0.50 kg.
|CaraRed
|Germany
|1.03500
|52
|6.1
|1.00 kg.
|Crystal 60L
|America
|1.03400
|158
|Hops
|Amount
|Name
|Form
|Alpha
|IBU
|Boil Time
|30.00 g.
|Amarillo Gold
|Pellet
|10.00
|28.8
|90 min
|30.00 g.
|Amarillo Gold
|Pellet
|10.00
|26.2
|60 min
|15.00 g.
|Amarillo Gold
|Pellet
|10.00
|6.7
|30 min
|15.00 g.
|Centennial
|Pellet
|10.50
|7.0
|30 min
|15.00 g.
|Amarillo
|Pellet
|10.00
|3.5
|15 min
|15.00 g.
|Centennial
|Pellet
|10.50
|3.7
|15 min
|15.00 g.
|Amarillo
|Pellet
|10.00
|2.2
|1 min
|15.00 g.
|Centennial
|Pellet
|10.50
|2.3
|1 min
|15.00 g.
|Falconers Flight
|Pellet
|10.50
|2.3
|1 min
this thread has gone to cack... it doesn't seem to wrok for me any longer, I always end up at page 1
happened to me last night and earlier this morning - obviously working again though otherwise I'd be back at page 1 with you Stu ?
Hey what malts are you using for that Aussie ale, maybe some aussie pale ?
Me too. I was wondering if there was some page limit to thread and if we would have to start a new one?
Appears to be working again now tho...
