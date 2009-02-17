Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

Recipe Advice Thread

Thought it might be handy to have a thread for some of the more advanced brewers to give some advice on recipes.

Let's see how it goes eh...

Views: 68474

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on October 31, 2016 at 2:09pm

All good re dry hop, I have never really got grassiness off dry hops but have always only dry hopped for about 7-8 days before cold crash and rack, I cold crashed 2-3 days and tried gelatine twice,   bugger wouldn't clear tho,  maybe its all the wheat in it.    I'm getting some astringency as well just to completely stuff up the beer, (I think I over mashed as I had to go do something and it took a lot longer then planned)   I reckon it will be a good summer beer, its clean fermentation wise and that dryness can be a plus.  Mental note that GF American ale by itself is pretty thin.    I have a amazing IPA with it , backed up with caramalt.

Your beer has a better malt backbone IMHO then my hapidaze

I think that hoppy PA is a dam hard brew,  easier to do an IPA imho.

Permalink Reply by jt on November 2, 2016 at 12:47pm

Yea wheat can be a bit of a bugger to clear sometimes and time and patience can be a good thing.Often I lack patience ...

Looks like the pressure is dropping on the fermenter lid, might check if the krausen's on the way down and think about the first dry hop

Permalink Reply by jt on November 9, 2016 at 7:13pm
Hydro sample tonight, had the second dry hop in since Sunday.
Better balance tham I thought and no way grating or grassy as I was a bit worried, could be the temperature?
1045 down to 1012 (was 1014 on sunday) so check again tomorrow and might crash it ready to keg on the weekend.
Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on November 10, 2016 at 9:54am

Good to hear lots of late hop can be a bit hairy , you can end up diesel or grassy and just not know why...

I was a bit worried about this as well with all the late and dry hop.  Mine has been in the bottle for about 3 weeks now, and its way better then it was, still it has a bit of a sharp acidic, astringent thing that I am going to put down to the 2 hour mash.... there is a lot of hop bitterness there as well .. and not much malt cushion.

The hop character is ok, it has that floral fruit thing happening that I pick up from chur / hapidaze , great up front bitterness.etc so I will be rebrewing this with no hop changes.

I will have two bottles of this at tonight's curry and beer matching,  little india CBD at 6pm if people want to try it.

Permalink Reply by jt on November 10, 2016 at 11:39am

I think it might be the temperature, followin grecipe suggestion to dry hop at ferment temp, 20c.

Mashed higher than the suggested 66c so that'll contribute to the balance too

i still need to try the commercial beer , haven't had one for a few years

Permalink Reply by jt on November 19, 2016 at 12:27pm
Mashed higher than the recipe, finished higher, more of a malt balance than the original. Probably missing a bit of late hop with not the volume of dry hop too. Still good, just different and i like the balance
Planning on a 1040 version next
Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on November 20, 2016 at 10:25am

I am going to rebrew min with more gladiator and play with ph to get rid of the astringency...   no 2 hour mash this time,   maybe 200g of caramalt as well

Permalink Reply by jt on November 20, 2016 at 4:43pm
Is that extra Gladiator or the caramalt in place of anything, maybe the wheat?
I like some wheat, but sometimes think that much could be a bit fluffy without a bit of cara or crysal
Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on November 20, 2016 at 4:51pm

yes there is too much wheat in it, will drop that back to 200g  I liked the Kohatu in it.

I will post recipe once i make some calls on it  will probably take some 0 min hops back to 5 min, and may have more of the bitterness from a 16min addition less from 60 to add some more hop flavour in.

I like two types of PAs one seems to be the classic caramalt grist that deeble made popular, the other is what we are playing with here, its dryer and IMHO harder to make, there is no where to hide your faults in such a light beer.

hapidaze and chur i think are this lighter type

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on November 2, 2017 at 2:40pm

If you are trying to clone say sawmill xpa or any x PALE ale   what base malt do you goto?

I am thinking about trying Marris Otter extra pale but after others advice.

Permalink Reply by jt on November 3, 2017 at 3:02pm

Brewtopia's Panhead XPA recpe kit, recipe in Beersmith is American Ale, Pilsner and Wheat

I've brewed Baylands XPA  - Pils, wheat, torrified wheat and munich - a couple of times

haven't tried Sawmill so i can't say how they'd compare - might stop by the beer shelf at Pak n Save on the way home

Permalink Reply by Rhyno 57 minutes ago

Wanting to redo my Smoked Porter recipe I have previously brewed.

I am wanting to up the smoke taste in it, I didnt really taste a lot of it last time, may increase it to 300 or 400g.

What are peoples thoughts of also chucking in a couple of vanilla pods into the ferment after soaking in vodka? Too much or do you think it may work?

Any other advice is greatly appreciated :)

RSS

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
2020
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2020   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service