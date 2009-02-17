Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

Recipe Advice Thread

Thought it might be handy to have a thread for some of the more advanced brewers to give some advice on recipes.

Let's see how it goes eh...

Views: 68752

Reply to This

Replies to This Discussion

Permalink Reply by jt on February 16, 2020 at 4:57pm

Sorry chap, not a smoked fan, can't really help you with that

Permalink Reply by Michael on February 20, 2020 at 12:20pm

I have put vanilla pods into Stouts with good success. However, I have not done with with a rauchbeer or anything smokey. Although I am not a huge fan of smoke flavored beers, I admit it could be interesting.

Permalink Reply by Rhyno on February 20, 2020 at 6:30pm

Yeah I think its worth a crack, will be interesting either way.

Will prob just scale down to a 20L batch

One of the nicest beers I have had was a Stone Smoked Porter, it was back mid 2000 when I first discovered craft beer and couldnt believe a beer could taste like that.

Been a fan of the Smoked Porters ever since

Permalink Reply by Michael 33 minutes ago

How did this turn out?

Permalink Reply by Owen on Tuesday

Hi All

Having harvested my hops for the second year, I would like to brew my beer.

My hops are from root stock dug up at Kawatiri Junction on the road to Nelson.

I have forgotten my recipe!

I had great success with it, as I know what to change to get the beer I want.

That recipe is: NZ Home Brew Association Lager No.9 (1980's)

One day I made a mistake with this 50L brew. I added two table spoons of salt instead of the two tea spoons required.

The brew normally would bubble very fast and was worked out in three to four days.

With the extra salt it bubbled slow and steady for 13 days and was ready to bottle on the 14th.

The yeast amount in the bottom was about half what it normally was and the beer was clear at bottling as the slower bubbling had not stirred the sediment through the brew.

I could pour my beer one 7oz glass at a time from the bottle, no decanting needed.

This is why I am looking for this recipe.

Owen

What I remember of the recipe is this:

50L

7lb malt

4lb sugar

500g dextrose

5th of the old square boxes of hops

two table spoons of linseed.

500g honey or golden syrup

500g pearl barley, soaked over night.

? malt barley

ascorbic acid

2 tea spoons salt (I use 2 table spoons)

Permalink Reply by Michael 30 minutes ago

Does the honey flavor actually come through? When I use honey, it seems to have a slightly harsh flavor to it, or no flavor since it is so fermentable.

Perhaps I could add the honey later in the fermentation to get the flavor.

RSS

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
2020
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2020   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service