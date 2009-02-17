Recipe Advice Thread

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month
Views: 68509
If you are trying to clone say sawmill xpa or any x PALE ale what base malt do you goto?
I am thinking about trying Marris Otter extra pale but after others advice.
Brewtopia's Panhead XPA recpe kit, recipe in Beersmith is American Ale, Pilsner and Wheat
I've brewed Baylands XPA - Pils, wheat, torrified wheat and munich - a couple of times
haven't tried Sawmill so i can't say how they'd compare - might stop by the beer shelf at Pak n Save on the way home
Wanting to redo my Smoked Porter recipe I have previously brewed.
I am wanting to up the smoke taste in it, I didnt really taste a lot of it last time, may increase it to 300 or 400g.
What are peoples thoughts of also chucking in a couple of vanilla pods into the ferment after soaking in vodka? Too much or do you think it may work?
Any other advice is greatly appreciated :)
Sorry chap, not a smoked fan, can't really help you with that
I have put vanilla pods into Stouts with good success. However, I have not done with with a rauchbeer or anything smokey. Although I am not a huge fan of smoke flavored beers, I admit it could be interesting.
Yeah I think its worth a crack, will be interesting either way.
Will prob just scale down to a 20L batch
One of the nicest beers I have had was a Stone Smoked Porter, it was back mid 2000 when I first discovered craft beer and couldnt believe a beer could taste like that.
Been a fan of the Smoked Porters ever since
© 2020 Created by nzbrewer. Powered by