Recipe Advice Thread

Thought it might be handy to have a thread for some of the more advanced brewers to give some advice on recipes.

Let's see how it goes eh...

Permalink Reply by Ralph on September 22, 2011 at 7:40pm

Hey Nate, I am more keen to go with a slightly modified version of what Stu has posted below this which is the actual recipe. I can chuck you through the BS file again if you like?

 

I dont have pale choc or black malt, and will need some more munich II and Nelson Sauvin hops... so I need to organise some ingredients too.

Permalink Reply by Stu McKinlay on September 22, 2011 at 4:00pm

You could try something like this...

 

Anticipated OG:    1.038
Anticipated SRM:    33.3
Anticipated IBU:      30.0
Wort Boil Time:          60


Grain/Extract/Sugar  
%    Name
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
46.5 Golden Promise
34.9 Munich II
11.6 Crystal 90
 4.6 Pale Chocolate Malt
 2.4 Black Patent Malt

Hops  
Amount    Name        Boil Time
----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
x.x g/l Nelson Sauvin        60 min. (enough to hit desired IBU)
1.8 g/l Nelson Sauvin         0 min.
1.8 g/l NZ Styrian Goldings   0 min.
1.8 g/l NZ Cascade            0 min.
0.8 g/l NZ Styrian Goldings  Dry hop (for 3 days from end of krausen)

Yeast
-----
Wyeast 1968, pitch at 18c and let rise to 20c


Mash Schedule
-------------
Mash Type: Single Step @ 69c

 

 

Although in my homebrewery I could add more hops without bumping up the OG, which I can't do commercially because we get IBU's at 0min additions. Home brewery begins chilling immediately while commercially the wort sits just under 100c for 10-15min.  If I was to do that beer again I'd probably add 50% more crystal... maybe more... and cut back on the pale malt.  I'd like just a little more hop and body. Maybe up the colour a bit too... it can look almost amber in narrow glasses.

 

The european ale yeast would work splendidly too... probably better than 1968 if you want it really hoppy.

 

Permalink Reply by Ralph on September 22, 2011 at 4:53pm
Thanks Stu! I will give it a nudge sometime soon. Probably will play with more crystal and less pale and a few more hops. Drop me an address if you would like to try my version of it and I will send some along!
Permalink Reply by jt 3 hours ago

I've brewed a couple of these recently, swapping out the Black for Roasted Wheat and adding Cascade and Sauvin to the dry hop.

Now it's more  like a hoppy Black XPA

cheers!

Permalink Reply by Rhyno 37 minutes ago

Any good jt?

Permalink Reply by Chris Scott on September 22, 2011 at 7:39pm

I'm hoping to put down 30L of American Barleywine this weekend:

Aiming for about 1.100 at 60% Efficiency.

Any input/suggestions appreciated, will be dryhopped with amarillo and possibly cascade and Nelson sauvin

Grain/Extract/Sugar
% Amount Name Origin Potential EBC
90.9 15.00 kg.  Pilsner New Zealand 1.03700 3
3.0 0.50 kg.  CaraRed Germany 1.03500 52
6.1 1.00 kg.  Crystal 60L America 1.03400 158

Potential represented as SG per pound per gallon.

Hops
Amount Name Form Alpha IBU Boil Time
30.00 g.  Amarillo Gold Pellet 10.00 28.8 90 min
30.00 g.  Amarillo Gold Pellet 10.00 26.2 60 min
15.00 g.  Amarillo Gold Pellet 10.00 6.7 30 min
15.00 g.  Centennial Pellet 10.50 7.0 30 min
15.00 g.  Amarillo Pellet 10.00 3.5 15 min
15.00 g.  Centennial Pellet 10.50 3.7 15 min
15.00 g.  Amarillo Pellet 10.00 2.2 1 min
15.00 g.  Centennial Pellet 10.50 2.3 1 min
15.00 g.  Falconers Flight Pellet 10.50 2.3 1 min
Permalink Reply by Stu McKinlay on September 23, 2011 at 8:21am

this thread has gone to cack... it doesn't seem to wrok for me any longer, I always end up at page 1

 

Permalink Reply by jt on September 23, 2011 at 8:46am

happened to me last night and earlier this morning - obviously working again though otherwise I'd be back at page 1 with you Stu ?

 

Hey what malts are you using for that Aussie ale, maybe some aussie pale ?

Permalink Reply by Ralph on September 23, 2011 at 9:22am

Me too. I was wondering if there was some page limit to thread and if we would have to start a new one?

 

Appears to be working again now tho...

Permalink Reply by Andrew on September 23, 2011 at 11:10am
Hope I,m not teaching Granny to suck eggs here but it will go to page 1 if you click on the link for the name of the thread. To get to the comment you reading you click on the "replied" hyperlink
Permalink Reply by Ralph on September 23, 2011 at 11:16am
Clicking on the "replied" hyperlink, or the page 210 hyperlink or typing page 210 into the page box and then pressing go were all taking me to page 1 last night and this morning... but it appears to all be back to normal again now.
Permalink Reply by JackoNZ on September 25, 2011 at 2:58pm

Afternoon all! Looking for some advice from those that have dabbled with the Dubbel style. Here's what I have so far:

 

Recipe Specifications
--------------------------
Boil Size: 14.06 l
Post Boil Volume: 11.96 l
Batch Size (fermenter): 10.00 l
Estimated OG: 1.066 SG
Estimated Color: 17.6 SRM
Estimated IBU: 24.4 IBUs
Brewhouse Efficiency: 70.00 %
Est Mash Efficiency: 82.5 %
Boil Time: 60 Minutes

Ingredients:
------------
Amt Name Type # %/IBU
2.20 kg Pilsen (Malteurop) (2.0 SRM) 71.4 %
0.25 kg Candi Sugar, Dark (80.0 SRM) 8.1 %
0.23 kg Munich I (Weyermann) (8.1 SRM) 7.5 %
0.11 kg Caramunich II (Weyermann) (60.9 SRM) 3.6 %
0.11 kg Aromatic Malt (26.0 SRM) 3.6 %
0.10 kg Cane (Beet) Sugar (0.0 SRM) 3.2 %
0.08 kg Special B Malt (180.0 SRM) 2.6 % 

20.00 g .Pacific Hallertau2 [4.60 %] - Boil 60.0 19.5 IBUs
10.00 g .Pacific Hallertau2 [4.60 %] - Boil 15.0 4.8 IBUs

 

Not sure on yeast but thinking maybe 1762 or 3787. Never used either before but I like the look of the clean profile that is mentioned with both. Looking for some dried fruit notes, no banana. So, is there anything that looks out of whack or you guys would recommend to adjust?

