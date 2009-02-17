Recipe Advice Thread

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Hey Nate, I am more keen to go with a slightly modified version of what Stu has posted below this which is the actual recipe. I can chuck you through the BS file again if you like?
I dont have pale choc or black malt, and will need some more munich II and Nelson Sauvin hops... so I need to organise some ingredients too.
You could try something like this...
Anticipated OG: 1.038
Anticipated SRM: 33.3
Anticipated IBU: 30.0
Wort Boil Time: 60
Grain/Extract/Sugar
% Name
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
46.5 Golden Promise
34.9 Munich II
11.6 Crystal 90
4.6 Pale Chocolate Malt
2.4 Black Patent Malt
Hops
Amount Name Boil Time
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
x.x g/l Nelson Sauvin 60 min. (enough to hit desired IBU)
1.8 g/l Nelson Sauvin 0 min.
1.8 g/l NZ Styrian Goldings 0 min.
1.8 g/l NZ Cascade 0 min.
0.8 g/l NZ Styrian Goldings Dry hop (for 3 days from end of krausen)
Yeast
-----
Wyeast 1968, pitch at 18c and let rise to 20c
Mash Schedule
-------------
Mash Type: Single Step @ 69c
Although in my homebrewery I could add more hops without bumping up the OG, which I can't do commercially because we get IBU's at 0min additions. Home brewery begins chilling immediately while commercially the wort sits just under 100c for 10-15min. If I was to do that beer again I'd probably add 50% more crystal... maybe more... and cut back on the pale malt. I'd like just a little more hop and body. Maybe up the colour a bit too... it can look almost amber in narrow glasses.
The european ale yeast would work splendidly too... probably better than 1968 if you want it really hoppy.
I've brewed a couple of these recently, swapping out the Black for Roasted Wheat and adding Cascade and Sauvin to the dry hop.
Now it's more like a hoppy Black XPA
cheers!
Any good jt?
I'm hoping to put down 30L of American Barleywine this weekend:
Aiming for about 1.100 at 60% Efficiency.
Any input/suggestions appreciated, will be dryhopped with amarillo and possibly cascade and Nelson sauvin
|Grain/Extract/Sugar
|%
|Amount
|Name
|Origin
|Potential
|EBC
|90.9
|15.00 kg.
|Pilsner
|New Zealand
|1.03700
|3
|3.0
|0.50 kg.
|CaraRed
|Germany
|1.03500
|52
|6.1
|1.00 kg.
|Crystal 60L
|America
|1.03400
|158
|Hops
|Amount
|Name
|Form
|Alpha
|IBU
|Boil Time
|30.00 g.
|Amarillo Gold
|Pellet
|10.00
|28.8
|90 min
|30.00 g.
|Amarillo Gold
|Pellet
|10.00
|26.2
|60 min
|15.00 g.
|Amarillo Gold
|Pellet
|10.00
|6.7
|30 min
|15.00 g.
|Centennial
|Pellet
|10.50
|7.0
|30 min
|15.00 g.
|Amarillo
|Pellet
|10.00
|3.5
|15 min
|15.00 g.
|Centennial
|Pellet
|10.50
|3.7
|15 min
|15.00 g.
|Amarillo
|Pellet
|10.00
|2.2
|1 min
|15.00 g.
|Centennial
|Pellet
|10.50
|2.3
|1 min
|15.00 g.
|Falconers Flight
|Pellet
|10.50
|2.3
|1 min
this thread has gone to cack... it doesn't seem to wrok for me any longer, I always end up at page 1
happened to me last night and earlier this morning - obviously working again though otherwise I'd be back at page 1 with you Stu ?
Hey what malts are you using for that Aussie ale, maybe some aussie pale ?
Me too. I was wondering if there was some page limit to thread and if we would have to start a new one?
Appears to be working again now tho...
Afternoon all! Looking for some advice from those that have dabbled with the Dubbel style. Here's what I have so far:
Recipe Specifications
--------------------------
Boil Size: 14.06 l
Post Boil Volume: 11.96 l
Batch Size (fermenter): 10.00 l
Estimated OG: 1.066 SG
Estimated Color: 17.6 SRM
Estimated IBU: 24.4 IBUs
Brewhouse Efficiency: 70.00 %
Est Mash Efficiency: 82.5 %
Boil Time: 60 Minutes
Ingredients:
------------
Amt Name Type # %/IBU
2.20 kg Pilsen (Malteurop) (2.0 SRM) 71.4 %
0.25 kg Candi Sugar, Dark (80.0 SRM) 8.1 %
0.23 kg Munich I (Weyermann) (8.1 SRM) 7.5 %
0.11 kg Caramunich II (Weyermann) (60.9 SRM) 3.6 %
0.11 kg Aromatic Malt (26.0 SRM) 3.6 %
0.10 kg Cane (Beet) Sugar (0.0 SRM) 3.2 %
0.08 kg Special B Malt (180.0 SRM) 2.6 %
20.00 g .Pacific Hallertau2 [4.60 %] - Boil 60.0 19.5 IBUs
10.00 g .Pacific Hallertau2 [4.60 %] - Boil 15.0 4.8 IBUs
Not sure on yeast but thinking maybe 1762 or 3787. Never used either before but I like the look of the clean profile that is mentioned with both. Looking for some dried fruit notes, no banana. So, is there anything that looks out of whack or you guys would recommend to adjust?
