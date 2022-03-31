Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Mash Tun size

Hi

New to all grain brewing and in the process of building a small brewery setup.

I am not sure what capacity I need for a mash tun for a 50L brew. I was thinking of using a 50L keg but is this to small?

Hope this isn't a silly question.

Bruce

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on May 30, 2022 at 4:07pm

I used to use a 50l keg mash tun and it was fine for most 50l batches, I used to boil in 2 x 30l kettles for speed and being able to do different hop combos.  maybe too small if you want to do 50l of imperial stout but fine if wanted 305l of real high suger content

Permalink Reply by Peter Smith on February 6, 2023 at 10:13pm

I think its time to archive this site to some great NZ library.......  let's not lose it

Permalink Reply by mattd2 on February 9, 2023 at 9:37am
I am just getting back into homebrewing after a few years off and gutted that this forum has seemed to have died. What happened and is there somewhere else NZ homebrewer are connecting?
Permalink Reply by Lukas Thielmann 1 hour ago

I'm in the same boat (7 yrs)!

No idea where people hang out, times/equipment have changed though!

