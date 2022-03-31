Mash Tun size

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Hi
New to all grain brewing and in the process of building a small brewery setup.
I am not sure what capacity I need for a mash tun for a 50L brew. I was thinking of using a 50L keg but is this to small?
Hope this isn't a silly question.
Bruce
I used to use a 50l keg mash tun and it was fine for most 50l batches, I used to boil in 2 x 30l kettles for speed and being able to do different hop combos. maybe too small if you want to do 50l of imperial stout but fine if wanted 305l of real high suger content
