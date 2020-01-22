Kegerator Died - What Next

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Hi folks!
My kegerator stopped cooling. I reckon it just need a Freon re-charge.
Has anyone here had their kegerator serviced? Do any shops recharge their freon? If not, I guess it will be a fermentation chamber for the WInter, and I will have to convert one of my fridges to be a kegerator. I just do not want to go through the hassle of cutting holes and such if avoidable.
Hey Michael,
What brand was the Kegorator?
Those Mangrove Jack ones seem to have a few issues. I have heard of dying. My one has the issue where the temp is set on -4, but it is more like +6C
It is generic. I cannot find a name. I was hoping maybe I could just get a freon recharge.
