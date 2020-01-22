Kegerator Died - What Next

Hi folks!

My kegerator stopped cooling. I reckon it just need a Freon re-charge.

Has anyone here had their kegerator serviced? Do any shops recharge their freon? If not, I guess it will be a fermentation chamber for the WInter, and I will have to convert one of my fridges to be a kegerator. I just do not want to go through the hassle of cutting holes and such if avoidable.