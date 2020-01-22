Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
RealBeer.co.nz

Kegerator Died - What Next

Hi folks!

My kegerator stopped cooling. I reckon it just need a Freon re-charge.

Has anyone here had their kegerator serviced? Do any shops recharge their freon? If not, I guess it will be a fermentation chamber for the WInter, and I will have to convert one of my fridges to be a kegerator. I just do not want to go through the hassle of cutting holes and such if avoidable.

Permalink Reply by Rhyno yesterday

Hey Michael,

What brand was the Kegorator?

Those Mangrove Jack ones seem to have a few issues. I have heard of dying. My one has the issue where the temp is set on -4, but it is more like +6C

Permalink Reply by Michael 35 minutes ago

It is generic. I cannot find a name. I was hoping maybe I could just get a freon recharge.

