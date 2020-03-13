Hopping Mad

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
OK. So the title for this is kind of "click-baity."
<whinge>
It is maddening to work on a loved recipe, only to find that the hops one wants are not available.I have struck out on 3 recipes today.
</whinge>
Does anyone in WLG have any of these 3 available for a swap or to sell? If so, I might be able to pull together one of the recipes this weekend:
Citra
Northdown
Challenger
EKG
Cheers folks, and happy brewing whether you can help or not. I look forward to rahahb later today. :)
i have 3 of those 4, but sadly Im up here in Tauranga sorry bud, and some are been sitting in the freezer for a few months now...
The Brewhouse in welly have northdown and goldings.. its the same hop just not grown in east kent.
If your not opposed to a small courier charge surely you could find your preferred hops from a homebrew shop with an online presence, of which there are many
