Farra 50l 3 tier system

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month
HI Everyone,
Sadly have to sell my brewing setup, i do plan to buy another exact system when i get around to it.
It was 2 years old when i brought it and i have had it for another year. Beautifully well designed system a shame to see it go.
Have a look at the photos and feel free to ask any questions.
Based in Martinborough.
$3,000 + shipping
Also listing on Trademe but would prefer to sell on here.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/Listing.aspx?id=1961929350&ed=...
Cheers
Views: 294
© 2019 Created by nzbrewer. Powered by