Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month

RealBeer.co.nz

Farra 50l 3 tier system

HI Everyone,

Sadly have to sell my brewing setup, i do plan to buy another exact system when i get around to it.

It was 2 years old when i brought it and i have had it for another year. Beautifully well designed system a shame to see it go. 

Have a look at the photos and feel free to ask any questions. 
Based in Martinborough.

$3,000 + shipping

Also listing on Trademe but would prefer to sell on here.

https://www.trademe.co.nz/Browse/Listing.aspx?id=1961929350&ed=...

Cheers

Views: 294

Attachments:

Reply to This

Help Fund This Site

FRESH LIQUID YEAST!!!

DIRECT FROM THE LAB

AMAZING VIABILITY

ORDER DEADLINE
MAY 2019
Download Catalogue

Luke's Beer+

Post IPA Beerpocalypes

Malthouse’s West Coast IPA Challenge outgrows venue

Taranaki’s regional Society of Beer Advocates (Soba)...

[WARNING] Craft Beer in Crisis?

Gin is the new IPA

Four Of A Kind – Epic Armageddon’s Winning Hand

Over 400 different beers and ciders from 83 brewers were...

Who Are These NZ Breweries Entering World Beer Cup?

"Making batches of beer with a single hop “rarely yields a beer that could be an actual ongoing..."

Retailers are reporting a big jump in sales and Trade Me says...

Events

Top Content 

1 NZ limits to annual home brew production?

NZ limits to annual home brew production?
2 Beer Infection - Ongoing

Beer Infection - Ongoing
3 Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!
4 stainless steel mesh

stainless steel mesh
5 Still bad Panhead brews out there

Still bad Panhead brews out there

© 2019   Created by nzbrewer.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service