CO2 Wellington Area

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
$50+GST / month
Apparently the seals on one of my kegs is not working well, and my CO2 tank is nearly empty. This is a shame as I just kegged the beer. So, it is impossible to RAHAHB.
I was going to go to CO2 refills in Petone, but their technician is out today and tomorrow.
Do any of you know somewhere else that I can refill around WLG? I know a shop in porirua, but TBH, the owner there is quite arrogant and rude, hence I hate to do business with him.
Cheers,
Michael
Views: 11
I found another place in Petone! So, today will not be an aweful day. ;)
Was that Survitec ? i thought they had a couple of people trained up in filling bottles - or maybe that changed
Where'd you go, the dive shop in Waiwhetu ?
Cheers!
Good to hear from you mate...
Yeah..Survitec had their technician out at the time. They were very polite though, and if I could have waited, I would have because of how cool they were.
Having said this, the dive shop came through in a pinch, they were super nice, and the price was very reasonable.
Petone in general is looking like the right place to get CO2 in WLG for me. :)
Was that Dive HQ at the end of the Esplanade ?
I've been to the guys in Waiwhetu once and it was twice the price.
© 2020 Created by nzbrewer. Powered by