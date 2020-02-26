CO2 Wellington Area

Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Apparently the seals on one of my kegs is not working well, and my CO2 tank is nearly empty. This is a shame as I just kegged the beer. So, it is impossible to RAHAHB.

I was going to go to CO2 refills in Petone, but their technician is out today and tomorrow.

Do any of you know somewhere else that I can refill around WLG? I know a shop in porirua, but TBH, the owner there is quite arrogant and rude, hence I hate to do business with him. 

Cheers,

Michael

Permalink Reply by Michael on February 26, 2020 at 10:40am

I found another place in Petone! So, today will not be an aweful day. ;)

Permalink Reply by jt on February 27, 2020 at 2:50pm

Was that  Survitec ? i thought they had a couple of people trained up in filling bottles  - or maybe that changed

Where'd you go, the dive shop in Waiwhetu ?

Cheers!

Permalink Reply by Michael on Friday

Good to hear from you mate...

Yeah..Survitec had their technician out at the time. They were very polite though, and if I could have waited, I would have because of how cool they were.

Having said this, the dive shop came through in a pinch, they were super nice, and the price was very reasonable.

Petone in general is looking like the right place to get CO2 in WLG for me. :) 

Permalink Reply by jt 1 hour ago

Was that Dive HQ at the end of the Esplanade ?

I've been to the guys in Waiwhetu once and it was twice the price.

