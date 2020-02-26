CO2 Wellington Area

Apparently the seals on one of my kegs is not working well, and my CO2 tank is nearly empty. This is a shame as I just kegged the beer. So, it is impossible to RAHAHB.

I was going to go to CO2 refills in Petone, but their technician is out today and tomorrow.

Do any of you know somewhere else that I can refill around WLG? I know a shop in porirua, but TBH, the owner there is quite arrogant and rude, hence I hate to do business with him.

Cheers,

Michael