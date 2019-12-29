CIP ss brewtec pressure fermenter

Hi. I have recently tried CIP my ss Brewtec unitank fermenter. Works perfectly, BUT it has trub entrapment between the bowl and all the triclamp fittings. Anyone have this problem?

if I have to take all the triclamp fittings off, then it’s not a CIP, is it ?

i feel it’s a design issue. There shouldn’t be a gap between these two surfaces making it impossible to CIP.

I have contacted ss brewtec Re this. It will be interesting to see if they have a solution.