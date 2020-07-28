Brewery for sale. Advice needed

Ever dreamed of taking that hobby and turn pro at least at the weekend. I did it 7 years Go. Slowly building tank after tank. I started making 100 ltr batches and 2 120ltr conical fermenters. I went professional with the licenses and permits. Amazing seeing your own beer in the supermarket.

Anyway now I have build it up to 400 ltr batches in a HERMs system all electric. Complete with 20 ft chiller shipping container.

So due to my health I am struggling. Ideally I could use an intern to learn the ropes and either run it and take the money or buy it off me once they are ready.