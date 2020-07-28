Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Brewery for sale. Advice needed

Ever dreamed of taking that hobby and turn pro at least at the weekend. I did it 7 years Go. Slowly building tank after tank. I started making 100 ltr batches and 2 120ltr conical fermenters. I went professional with the licenses and permits. Amazing seeing your own beer in the supermarket.

Anyway now I have build it up to 400 ltr batches in a HERMs system all electric. Complete with 20 ft chiller shipping container.

So due to my health I am struggling. Ideally I could use an intern to learn the ropes and either run it and take the money or buy it off me once they are ready.  

  1. I will sell it cheap as chips to anyone who want to learn. Down side is its on the south island. But will all fit in double garage plus container .

Permalink Reply by Sarah Johnson 1 hour ago

Hey Don John,

We are a small brewery looking to expand... 400L would be perfect and we are in the South Island! Yay! Can you give me an email or call...

hopaholicsbrewery@gmail.com

Sarah 02108677464 or at the brewery business hours 037686737

I'd love to learn more.

