Brewery for sale. Advice needed

Ever dreamed of taking that hobby and turn pro at least at the weekend. I did it 7 years Go. Slowly building tank after tank. I started making 100 ltr batches and 2 120ltr conical fermenters. I went professional with the licenses and permits. Amazing seeing your own beer in the supermarket.
Anyway now I have build it up to 400 ltr batches in a HERMs system all electric. Complete with 20 ft chiller shipping container.
So due to my health I am struggling. Ideally I could use an intern to learn the ropes and either run it and take the money or buy it off me once they are ready.
Hey Don John,
We are a small brewery looking to expand... 400L would be perfect and we are in the South Island! Yay! Can you give me an email or call...
hopaholicsbrewery@gmail.com
Sarah 02108677464 or at the brewery business hours 037686737
I'd love to learn more.
