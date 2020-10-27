Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Blocked outlet in keg

I have just kegged a hazy ipa that had some dry hopping.

Was as careful as I could be when filling the keg to keep any errant grains out but some have still managed to get into it.

Now the outlet valve keeps getting tiny bits of grain in it, enough to cause it to block.

Has anybody else had this problem, and how have you overcome it?  Can I put some sort of filter on the end of the pickup tube?

Permalink Reply by Smiffy 18 hours ago

Are you usig a full size keg or a "corny"?

Permalink Reply by Chris Gilmore 14 hours ago

Using Cornys

