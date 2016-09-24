Beer Infection - Ongoing

I have an ongoing infection in my beer.

Has anyone ever encountered a fermentation like the pictures attached? Over active fermentation, yeast coming out through airlock, viscous bubbles resulting in a bitter, long lasting, aftertaste?

This has happened in 3 of my last 4 brews.

I have made about 55 AG beers and not encountered it before. Sanitation with Star San, this is the third different fermentor I have tried.

All three brews have been low colour predominantly Gladfields Pils/Pale Ale to make a Cream Ale, 75 minute boil, OG 1.046-1.048. Measured OG pH in last beer and it was high at 6.0. Pitched approx. 20g US05 (two new packs), rehydrated at 23 degrees into 24L.

Fermenting at 17 degrees to get a clean flavour (haa!), fermentation begins fine then on day three the krausen begins to rise and by day six I have what you see in the picture.

Not looking forward to another 6 hour brew day to then unceremoniously (and angrily) dump it.

Please help as I’m afraid that the rest of my life may be filled with cheap commercial swill…