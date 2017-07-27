Want to place an ad email luke@realbeer.co.nz
Avoid kegresources.co.nz at all cost!

Hi everyone, just thought it was pertinent to let everyone know to avoid purchasing anything from kegresources.co.nz. A few months ago I ordered some keg post poppets from them. Transaction went through (not too much $ which was lucky). They have never arrived. They have not answered any of my emails or answered their phone. There are others who have posted similar reviews on google. Avoid!

Permalink Reply by Banzai on August 2, 2017 at 4:40am

I had the same thing a few months back. Ordered two taps, 80mm shank flow restrictor taps at $107ea. No communication at all from the owner. Once I emailed and said I would be disputing my credit card payment, he emailed me saying they would be in the post the next day. They weren't, so I managed to get hold of him on the phone. He then told me the adjustable flow taps that I ordered were out of stock, but he would send me a slightly more expensive tap to make up for it. Well the taps that turned up were plain intertaps that he sells for $76, but out of the goodness of his heart he charged me $107 each for...what a good bastard

Permalink Reply by Jim Batten on August 20, 2017 at 12:50pm

My experience a couple of months back was a disposable Co2 cylinder I bought off him on Trademe.

He advertised it as 1 kg but it was only 600g. And he was not helpful at all when I was asking him about thread fittings, regulators etc for it.

Lesson learned, should have gone straight to a proper Cylinder setup.

Permalink Reply by Mark Meyburg on October 10, 2017 at 8:04pm

Yeap - same issue - had to contact them - really over priced - don't now how they survive

